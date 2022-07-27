Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Drops By 82.0%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RNECY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,056. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

