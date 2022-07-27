Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declines By 82.8%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 33.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $815,000.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RMI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

(Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.