Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declines By 82.8%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 33.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $815,000.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RMI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (RMI)
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.