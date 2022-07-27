Short Interest in Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Decreases By 85.4%

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the June 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
