Short Interest in Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Decreases By 85.4%

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the June 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

