Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Declines By 90.2%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the June 30th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGS Price Performance

SGS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 47,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. SGS has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,407.50.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

