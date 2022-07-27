Short Interest in Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Drops By 89.5%

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the June 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sompo Stock Performance

Shares of SMPNY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. Sompo has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sompo will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sompo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.