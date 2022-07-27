Short Interest in Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Drops By 89.5%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the June 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sompo Stock Performance

Shares of SMPNY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. Sompo has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sompo will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

