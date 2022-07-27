Short Interest in Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Drops By 96.7%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Starco Brands Stock Performance
STCB stock remained flat at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Starco Brands has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.99.
Starco Brands Company Profile
