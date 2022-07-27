Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Drops By 82.3%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the June 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. 8,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,464. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

