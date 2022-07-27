Short Interest in Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Declines By 99.2%

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trimax Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXN traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 1,941,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Trimax has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get Trimax alerts:

Trimax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Trimax Corporation provides mobile apps and Web development solutions. It offers application development, Web application development, technology consulting, cloud services, and e-commerce or business intelligence and analytics. The company is also involved in production of olives and organic farming; provision of coffee; real estate development; and tourism activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Trimax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.