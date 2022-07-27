Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.24

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Showa Denko K.K. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70.

Get Showa Denko K.K. alerts:

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter.

Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Showa Denko K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Showa Denko K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.