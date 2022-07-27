Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.26 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,479. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 470.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

