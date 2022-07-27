Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.26 million.

Shutterstock Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,479. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.40.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTK. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Insider Activity

In other Shutterstock news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,136.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shutterstock news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,136.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 548.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

