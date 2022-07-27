Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Trading Down 1.2%

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €48.63 ($49.62) and last traded at €49.28 ($50.29). Approximately 742,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €49.88 ($50.90).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($70.82) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is €50.48 and its 200 day moving average is €53.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.