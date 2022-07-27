Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 85,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 438,985 shares.The stock last traded at $21.42 and had previously closed at $24.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWIR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

Sierra Wireless Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.27. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $172.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

