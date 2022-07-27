Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Signature Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $25.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $174.99 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.98.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 197.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

