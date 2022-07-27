Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. Silgan also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.89.

Shares of Silgan stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,657,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,228,000 after acquiring an additional 77,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Silgan by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silgan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,315,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,427,000 after buying an additional 30,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

