SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Trading Up 5.2%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.11 and last traded at $39.11. Approximately 2,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 331,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $748.69 million, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity at SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.14% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,536.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $733,536.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 278,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $8,198,232.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,981,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,800,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 55,994 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 33,948 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

