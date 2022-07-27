SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Shares Down 7.2%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.95 and last traded at C$7.10. Approximately 88,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 293,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.65.

Separately, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.87.

SilverCrest Metals ( TSE:SIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

