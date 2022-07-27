Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $87.73 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,853.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,380 shares of company stock worth $2,429,487 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

