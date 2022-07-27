Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.60. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $87.73 and a 52 week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,487. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,781.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

