Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD stock opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $87.73 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

SSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,380 shares of company stock worth $2,429,487 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

