Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.59. 2,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company's products include oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Anxian capsules, Yinishu tablets, Genike capsules, Anyue capsules, and Leweixin injections; cardio-cerebral vascular medicines, including Kaina and Anrixin tablets; hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; orthopedic medicines consisting of Gaisanchun capsules, Yigu injections, and Taiyan tablets; respiratory system medicines; parenteral nutritious medicines comprising Xinhaineng and Fenghaina injections; and other medicines, including Tuotuo tablets, Debaian cataplasms, and Qingliming injections.

