Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.21% from the stock’s current price.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:SKX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.46. 56,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

