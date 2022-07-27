SL Green Realty Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 376.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $83.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.51.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.