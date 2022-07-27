Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Sleep Country Canada to post earnings of C$0.62 per share for the quarter.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$207.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.74 million.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 5.9 %

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$27.15 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$23.54 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28.

Sleep Country Canada Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 29.55%.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft bought 1,872 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,982.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,012.30.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading

