Smoothy (SMTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $71,040.74

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $71,040.74 and approximately $251,768.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Smoothy has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.

Buying and Selling Smoothy

