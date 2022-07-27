Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at New Street Research

Investment analysts at New Street Research started coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLOIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Soitec from €200.00 ($204.08) to €225.00 ($229.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Soitec from €213.00 ($217.35) to €211.00 ($215.31) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Soitec from €280.00 ($285.71) to €270.00 ($275.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Soitec from €240.00 ($244.90) to €195.00 ($198.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.25.

Soitec Stock Performance

Shares of Soitec stock opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. Soitec has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.32.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

