Solanium Achieves Market Cap of $8.42 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0863 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016900 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001946 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000309 BTC.
Solanium Profile
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Solanium Coin Trading
