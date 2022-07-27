Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. State Street Corp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,783,000 after acquiring an additional 701,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 638,057 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,210,000 after acquiring an additional 557,876 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,059,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,337,000 after acquiring an additional 377,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 478.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 187,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.