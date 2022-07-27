Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHO opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $36.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.63. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $2.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

