South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) PT Lowered to GBX 193 at Barclays

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.35) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 250 ($3.01) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.65) in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 325 ($3.92) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South32 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.60.

Shares of SOUHY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,907. South32 has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

