Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SSBK opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $201.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 157,987 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Southern States Bancshares to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

