Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%.
Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of SSBK opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $201.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $26.06.
Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Southern States Bancshares to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Southern States Bancshares Company Profile
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern States Bancshares (SSBK)
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- The Coca-Cola Company: Resilient In The Face Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.