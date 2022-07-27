SpaceChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $734.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One SpaceChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $734.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000476 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
SpaceChain Coin Profile
SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,286,321 coins and its circulating supply is 307,209,838 coins. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain.
SpaceChain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.