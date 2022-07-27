SparkPoint Fuel Market Cap Reaches $49,715.72 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $49,715.72 and approximately $91,508.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016942 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000308 BTC.
SparkPoint Fuel Profile
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading
