SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $109,953.00

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 7% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $49,907.97 and $109,953.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016163 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001760 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031922 BTC.
SparkPoint Fuel Profile
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading
