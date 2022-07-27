Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.59.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SDE traded up C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.40. 327,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.02. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$3.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$322.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total transaction of C$673,874.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,123,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,912,710.11.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.