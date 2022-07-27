SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Boosted by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.0% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,175,000 after buying an additional 437,845 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 362.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 254,149 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after buying an additional 203,039 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $160.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

