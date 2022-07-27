SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 597,089 shares.The stock last traded at $23.89 and had previously closed at $23.83.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,579.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 564,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 371,489 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

