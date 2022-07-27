SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,691,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578,724 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.1% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.00% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $126,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,738 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after acquiring an additional 676,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,281,000 after buying an additional 235,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,661. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

