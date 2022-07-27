SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stock Holdings Cut by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,419 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,041,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 406.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 314,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $32.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36.

