SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Reduced by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $122.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,242. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.69.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
