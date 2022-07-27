SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stake Boosted by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $64.65. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $86.61.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

