Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 175.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Installed Building Products accounts for about 1.8% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Installed Building Products worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.6 %

IBP stock opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.88. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

