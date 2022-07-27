Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for 2.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Casey’s General Stores worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.3 %

CASY stock opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $216.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.