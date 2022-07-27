Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 4,769 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STERIS Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

NYSE:STE opened at $219.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.05. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.82 and a beta of 0.70.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

