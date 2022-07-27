Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on August 10th

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.434 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Sprague Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sprague Resources stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sprague Resources LP ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sprague Resources in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

