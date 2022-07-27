Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.22) EPS. Squarespace updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Squarespace Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Squarespace stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,511. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $57.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $590,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 551,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,037,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

