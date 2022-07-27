SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7153 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32.

SSE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. SSE has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,860 ($22.41) to GBX 2,100 ($25.30) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,150.00.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

