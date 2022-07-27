St. James Investment Company LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

St. James Investment Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.15. The stock had a trading volume of 140,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,018. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average is $106.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.