St. James Investment Company LLC Has $28.41 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

St. James Investment Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,572 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth accounts for approximately 4.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 0.89% of Equity Commonwealth worth $28,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of EQC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,150. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

