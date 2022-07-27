St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 32,261 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

St. James Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,261 shares during the period. Loews makes up approximately 6.4% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned about 0.26% of Loews worth $41,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Loews by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth $201,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Loews by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,509,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Loews by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,043,000 after purchasing an additional 263,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $473,937.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Loews Trading Down 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:L traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $57.65. 2,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,209. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.